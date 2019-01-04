We must target the criminals who attack paramedics

In articles 24 and 25, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 demand for those involved in emergency and medical missions to be respected and protected in all circumstances.

This includes all medical facilities such as hospitals and personnel from the National Red Cross Society. Additional protocols were signed in later years to bring more clarity to the earlier treaties.

Considering the fact that these treaties were signed by parties as early as 1864, you would be forgiven to think that most of the people in our communities, including some of their dodgy community leaders, have a clear understanding on these matters.

Although these treaties were initially meant for countries involved in wars, they later became part of the international laws on respect for and protection of medical personnel.

While I want to join those South Africans who want to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our democracy this year, it is criminal and thug activities - such as the brazen attacks on our paramedics, emergency and medical personnel, and criminal activities in general - that make my heart bleed and reduce our hard-earned democracy celebration into just an ordinary public holiday for many of us.

It makes matters worse, more painful and unbearable when those responsible for attacks on our paramedics, emergency and medical personnel are as black as I am.

There is no need for us to be philosophical about this - it is heartbreaking.