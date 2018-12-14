Is reggae's new cultural status a kiss of death?

As we hurtle towards the festive season - with Boney M belting syrupy Christmas carols at every turn - I thought I should climb on this musical bandwagon.

Unesco, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, early this month added reggae music to its list of cultural institutions worthy of protection and preservation.

Each year, Unesco adds to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Jamaica submitted reggae for consideration earlier this year. The genre now joins a list of more than 300 cultural traditions, including numerous musical ones such as Dominican merengue, Slovakian bagpipe music and Vietnamese xoan singing.

When the news broke early this month, the story received very little attention.

I was in two minds about the story. A part of me was happy that a musical genre that kindled my political consciousness, and that was feared by the establishment, had finally got recognition as a force for social good.

But another part of me was suspicious that once reggae was embraced by the establishment, that could spell a kiss of death to its rebellious spirit.