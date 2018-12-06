Why black SA needed Rupert to ruffle feathers and tell it as it is

Social media debate on Power FM's Chairman's Conversation has generated more heat than light.

Instead of reflective thinking, critical dialogue and respectful exchange, so-called black twitterati and other social media platforms have exploded in vulgar name-calling and self-righteous finger-pointing.

Hosted by the chairman of MSG Afrika Given Mkhari, this year's event featured billionaire businessman Johann Rupert, whose comments about the state of the country had many on Twitter infuriated.

Rupert ruffled feathers and outraged many following his comments during the show in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The most depressing feature of all this is the mean- spirited attack on both Mkhari and his guest Rupert.

Perhaps what we need to understand is that freedom of expression belongs to those who have nothing to lose when they express their thoughts and views.

Unlike many ordinary folk, Rupert can speak his mind without fear or favour. He owes no one an explanation.

It is preposterous to suggest that he was out to insult black people or to allege that he is arrogant. Truth always afflicts the comfortable.

Rupert cannot be held responsible for how others feel about his truth. He was invited to be himself. We should have expected him and, above all, allowed him to speak freely according to his history and conscience. He seems to have done just that.

This is a man who had nothing to lose if he were to keep silent. We appreciate his courage to come out of his cocoon after 68 years. This is a cultural coup for Mkhari to expose society to the thoughts of a man of this calibre.

In fact, for the last 25 years, whites like Rupert have been condemned to silence with no voice to speak freely. They have confined their thoughts to the margins of exclusive braais and dinner tables.