Mkhari served us like sorghum beer to billionaire

I think this Chairman's Conversation is problematic in many ways.

First, the interview must not be a dialogue of two people (we might as well watch it on YouTube, not prime time TV).

Otherwise this is like a Destiny Man interview. In fact, it was.

The guy had an easy passage on critical historical and contemporary facts. He chose white prejudice about nightclubs and cars over real political and economic issues. He walked all over us, man!

Given Mkhari served us as sorghum beer at a Maskandi festival.

Rupert rewrote history and told alternative facts about his family's relationship with apartheid. He made us believe that his success is only a function of initiative, not state patronage.

He intimidates us by showing off his black friends and black celebrities who model his wears.

Why not show off the wealth he has created for black people or his transformation record in particular? Why not show off how his banks have opened funding opportunities for black businesses, not just consumption finance?

But I am fool to expect such.

As for his tribalism and divide and rule, the less said the better. It is shattering that Mkhari found those stand-up comedy jokes amusing.

So I agree with David Maimela that it was a great interview: great in a sense that it reminded us of the big struggles ahead, the need to move mountains to reclaim our dignity.

Rupert reminded us of how low white capital thinks of us: that if we get money we will go clubbing.

Let me not even start on his chauvinism. Thanks to Iman Rappetti for pricking his narcissistic conscience.

The man entered the ANC internal battles and played them out, loud, like a gqom song of the year. And we danced to the condescending lyrics.