SA police fail test while world looks

The screams of delight by a lively crowd enjoying an international musical experience at the FNB Stadium on Sunday and the shrieks of horror by largely young female revellers after the show underscore the frustrating contrasts about SA today.

That the Global Citizen Festival attracted international stars at the top of their game, and many other dignitaries in the arts, business and social sectors, vouched for the fact that SA is alive with possibilities.

Our country remains high in the scale of international interest despite our problems. In short, we are a very attractive country that millions of people from other countries want to either visit or live in permanently.

However, all the same, we are a dangerous country in which your life can be snuffed out just for a cellphone or a few bucks in your pocket. This is the reality revellers after the show came face to face with in the dark of a Johannesburg night. Everybody living in this city, including the people who were mugged by criminals, know that you cannot afford to be stranded in this city at night - and even during the day in certain parts.