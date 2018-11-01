HHP's name doesn't need all this drama

Another musician is no more and yet another drama is playing itself out after his death.

The latest episode involves the late HHP's family and widow Lerato Sengadi.

The two parties are embroiled in an ugly public spat over the latter's claims that she's married to HHP, born Jabulani Tsambo.

But the Tsambos are steadfastly refusing to acknowledge Sengadi as their makoti, insisting she's HHP's ex-fiancée.

Sengadi, meanwhile, is adamant she's the wife of the fallen rapper - who allegedly committed suicide at his Randpark Ridge house last week.

The contention between the two parties has overshadowed the death of such a talented musician.

It reportedly started after Sengadi and her mother went to HHP's house on the day of his death and requested, among other things, the deceased's house keys, bank cards, wallet and cellphone.

The family said Sengadi was not entitled to the house keys.

This means she doesn't belong to that house, hence she and her mother were barred from entering the property.