Let's stop glorifying underachievement by our children

We don't expect too many African pupils to be in the top list of matric super-performers.

It would seem to me we are spending too much time politicking instead of channeling energies to what will take us forward.

Where are the meetings to teach our youth to be men and women of character, and workshops to help them become the best that they can be? If they don't exist, where will this 21st century new African person come from?

Straight 7 As are somewhat not associated with pupils except for a handful who are exceptional rather than the general rule.

It makes us uncomfortable to face this truth of low expectations and under-performance by African matric students, but it is what it is.

We must state at the outset that there is absolutely nothing wrong with African pupils. They have it in their DNA to be excellent students. The poor background and a high rate of unemployment is no excuse.

We cannot for a moment suggest this under achievement is a symptom of low brain power inherent among African students.

Worse, after 25 years of democracy and freedom, blaming apartheid does not help. Blaming the past is neither a solution nor does it change the past.