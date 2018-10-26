Look out for my smile at People’s Race

I had hoped I would recover in time from my hamstring injury to be able to settle my Old Mutual Soweto Marathon score.

It is truly a sad day having to announce my withdrawal from The People’s Race. Once again, the Soweto Marathon wins.

It was not easy coming to this decision. I was in denial, and the more I ran, the more I agitated my injury.

I would rest and not do any running and at the slightest signs of some sort of relief, I would go out for a run only to be back to square one day later.

I held on to the fact that it was not a torn hamstring and that in a couple of weeks I should be back to my normal, but it was not to be.

I was not patient. I was eager to get back on the road. I had started training with the “Kenyans” and my running had improved, so I was looking forward to the new running season and settling the score with the Soweto Marathon.

What was supposed to be a few weeks off has turned into months of trying to get better.

Physiotherapists have not been able to help. I suspect Mikea Kubayi has gone into the dark world, danced around my photograph at midnight while speaking in tongues.