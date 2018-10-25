SA's failure to create jobs for youths is a ticking time bomb.

Youth unemployment crisis will blow up in all our faces if ignored.

The ANC government is unable to defuse this time bomb, and each day brings us a few ticks closer to an imminent blast. The sooner the country faces this hard truth, the better.

Nearly 10 million South Africans are unemployed and 6.1 million of that are young people, according to Statistics SA.

The high rate of joblessness among this demographic is difficult to comprehend given the sheer amount of their skills and willingness to help build the country, but are forced to simply look on as the economy continues in its downward spiral.

Many youths have given up looking for work, unable to keep up with the costs of looking for a job.

Some, as a last resort, stand on intersections holding up placards listing their qualifications and contact details as they are simply unable to print CVs.

There are also those that end up turning into crime out of desperation, further disruptingsociety.

Being a young person under President Cyril Ramaphosa's is still as it was under Jacob Zuma's administration. The youth were neglected under Zuma's leadership and this has not changed today. For many of our peers, Ramaphosa's "New Dawn" has come to represent the death of their hopes and dreams.

Blogger #Sidikiwe posted: We will meet Ramaphosa wherever he is. If this problem is not addressed as a matter of urgency, our frustrations and impatience will continue to grow.

Youth development remains hamstrung by policies that look appealing on paper but are unable to change lives. President Ramaphosa's Youth Employment Service (YES) was announced in March, yet, seven months later, little has been done to provide employment to the youth.