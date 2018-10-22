Manage your runs so you don’t go to Soweto with tired legs

The month of November is exam time for most young people. Every student knows the importance of this month.

All the tests, assignments, long hours of studying and extra classes throughout the year were in preparation for November.

This is the same for marathon runners. The weekend runs and early morning hill ascents lead to this one day – November 4 – the Soweto Marathon day.

The race is the highlight for most runners in the country. It even attracts runners from abroad.

In preparation for exams, students go through past exam papers. This is the same with Soweto Marathon runners, who retrace the route to redress what went wrong during the previous races.

The revision period for students is when they look at the key chapters of their subjects; they are no longer burning the midnight oil as they are now comfortable with most of the work covered.

Soweto Marathon runners are now also wrapping up their preparations too. This weekend should be the last after long runs in preparation for the ultimate day.

No long runs will help you now beyond this point; if you have been consistent in training, the mileage in your legs should be enough to carry you through on race day.