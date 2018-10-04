Exodus of teachers shames SA.

SA is gradually losing experienced teachers who are being lured by better salaries and working conditions elsewhere.

Though there are no statistics readily available to confirm the number of teachers who have left the country, teacher unions and other stakeholders are extremely worried about the exodus of our educators.

The valuable role teachers play in our communities makes them an extremely important facet of our society and we should be worried as a country about recent reports of teachers leaving SA, mainly for Abu Dhabi.

A study on the trends by University of KwaZulu-Natal master's student Tatum Niemack, as reported by the Sunday Times, cites financial benefits for the exodus.

The teachers are also driven from SA by the high crime rate, workloads, overcrowding in classes and ineffective curriculum.

According to Niemack, herself a migrant who has been teaching in Abu Dhabi since 2014, working in the Gulf gives teachers a better quality of life.