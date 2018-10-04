Exodus of teachers shames SA
SA is gradually losing experienced teachers who are being lured by better salaries and working conditions elsewhere.
Though there are no statistics readily available to confirm the number of teachers who have left the country, teacher unions and other stakeholders are extremely worried about the exodus of our educators.
The valuable role teachers play in our communities makes them an extremely important facet of our society and we should be worried as a country about recent reports of teachers leaving SA, mainly for Abu Dhabi.
A study on the trends by University of KwaZulu-Natal master's student Tatum Niemack, as reported by the Sunday Times, cites financial benefits for the exodus.
The teachers are also driven from SA by the high crime rate, workloads, overcrowding in classes and ineffective curriculum.
According to Niemack, herself a migrant who has been teaching in Abu Dhabi since 2014, working in the Gulf gives teachers a better quality of life.
This is surely the life that some of the teachers from overcrowded schools in SA will only dream of.
Teaching in SA schools has become a nightmare to these teachers, and the situation has left others with no alternative but to look elsewhere for this better life.
Our government seems to not be doing enough to take care of these important people in our lives.
This week we reported about Dudumayo Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape, where a staggering 140 pupils are crammed into one classroom for grade 11.
This figure is three times more than the government-mandated limit of 40 pupils per class.
The other two classrooms at Dudumayo have more than 900 pupils. This is unacceptable and no teacher in the world can deliver under such circumstances.
This affects both teaching and learning and some pupils lose interest in learning and end up doing crime.
This makes teaching conditions difficult while teachers are always on the receiving end of criticism for poor results, but the problem is not about their ability to teach.
It's upon the government to learn from past experiences and address the wellbeing of teachers by arresting their exodus.
Losing skilled teachers to other countries makes SA poorer.