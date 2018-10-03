Gangland violence tip of iceberg

The shocking gangland violence and unrest that has engulfed Westbury in Johannesburg after the killing of Heather Peterson, 46, metres from her house, is but the tip of a very deep iceberg.

Peterson was hit by a stray bullet when suspected gangsters opened fire on each other last week. Since her death, Westbury residents have gone on the rampage, demanding authorities take action to quell the scourge of drugs and gang-related crimes in their area.

Every few years we see gang violence flare up across the country and dramatic killings ensue. But in between the headline-grabbing killings, these very same gangs terrorise communities on a daily basis.

Last week, several communities in the Western Cape, including those from Bishop Lavis, Hanover Park and Bonteheuwel, took to the streets also demanding an end to gang violence in their areas.

The main problem propelling these gangs is the supply and sale of illicit drugs that police have turned a blind eye to, if residents are to be believed.