Africans race against time in preserving their heritage

September is Heritage Month when we celebrate cultural practices and traditions inherited from previous generations with the hope of preserving them.

The celebrations evoke a question of what it is that was inherited and needs to be passed on, and to whom it needs passing on. Young people play a vital role in the preservation of heritage lest the celebrations be seen as an exercise in futility.

As such, current generations have an obligation towards the younger and future generations. This is a responsibility that, among others, includes inculcation of morals necessary for the survival and development of the society.

However, one is inclined to opine that the immediate past generation negated its responsibility of passing over unifying moral values that define who people are as families, communities or a nation.

A generation that negates this responsibility towards the next poses a possible cultural and psychological crisis for the younger and future generations. This is likely the case in current times.

We live in times where certain defining and unifying values of families or communities have seemingly lost relevance.

On the other hand, the corresponding consequences to individuals, families and communities have been a cultural and psychological crisis.

These phenomena describe a state of inability of one to recognise and relate to their culture.

The opposite of this tendency as seen in current times is cultural appropriation, loosely understood as the adoption of foreign cultures, especially those of the Global North who strategically occupied positions of dominance over cultures of the Global South since colonial times.