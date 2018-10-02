Ilobolo without a follow-up celebration doesn't conclude traditional marriage

The practice of paying ilobolo is an intrinsic part of getting married for many South Africans. But, is it a tradition or a legal process?

It's important for South Africans to understand the difference between ilobolo and a legal marriage. A legal marriage protects your rights, particularly your property rights, if the marriage fails or in the event of death.

Ilobolo is not marriage, but rather a part of the process of getting married under customary law.

This law clearly stipulates that in order for the customary marriage to be legally recognised, it has to be entered into by a man and woman over the age of 18 who have the intention of getting married under customary law. (In SA, couples of the same gender are allowed to marry under the Civil Union Act of 2006.)

In terms of customary law, there must be a marriage celebration after the conclusion of the ilobolo negotiations.

By merely paying or receiving ilobolo in full without following it up with the requisite celebration, the marriage is not concluded in compliance with customary law, and therefore considered invalid. The ilobolo letter alone may not be sufficient to prove that a customary marriage existed.

The way in which a customary marriage is celebrated differs from culture to culture. Most cultures welcome or incorporate the bride (makoti) into their family by song and dance, slaughter of a beast and the exchange of gifts such as blankets, utensils and cutlery.

When the legality of the marriage is disputed, the courts have to evaluate each case on its own merit, guided by the prevailing customs and practices of the particular jurisdiction.