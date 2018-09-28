Watch out all you Romeos, Vera is out playing in streets of Jozi

Today let's talk about ghosts. To be more precise, female ghosts that pull nasty tricks on randy men who drive around at night.

The most famous of these nocturnal sisters is Vera. Her story has been told countless times over drinks; it's been included in a number of published collections of ghost stories. And my good friend, the novelist Niq Mhlongo takes some literary liberties with Vera in his novel Way Back Home. You haven't lived in Johannesburg if you haven't heard of Vera. But I guess every town or city has its own version of Vera.

In Cape Town or Bloemfontein they might call her by a different name, and in those cities she might play her game differently. Ghosts are innovative, I'm told.

This is how she plays her game in the south of Johannesburg: Mr Randy Romeo is driving by himself at night when this woman who is the epitome of beauty suddenly appears on the side of the road, thumbing a lift.