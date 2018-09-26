Shedding tears has health and emotional benefits for men too

Crying helps to relieve pain

It went on to say that sharing emotional tears releases oxytocin and endorphins these chemicals according to the report makes people feel good and may also ease both physical and emotional pain.

In this way the report goes on to say that crying can help reduce pain and promote a sense of wellbeing.

Crying enhances one's mood

It may help lift people's spirits and make them feel better.

As well as releasing pain, oxytocin and endorphins can help improve moods. These two chemicals, according to the report, are known as feel-good chemicals.

Crying releases toxins and relieves stress

When humans cry in response to stress their tears contain a number of stress hormones and other chemicals.

Crying helps with sleeping.

After the calming, mood-enhancing and pain-relieving effects of crying, it does help a person fall asleep more easily.

The seventh benefit of crying is that it fights bacteria

It keeps the eyes clean as tears contain a fluid called lysozyme. This report says that lysozyme has some powerful antimicrobial properties that according to the report it can even help to reduce risks presented by bio tera agents such as anthrax.

Finally, the report says that crying improves vision

There are basal tears released each time a person blinks which according to report help to keep the eyes moist and prevent mucus membranes from drying out.

So, there is a scientific evidence that shows that indeed crying does have health benefits for all of us. There is no evidence that says that crying is bad for men.

The question I therefore ask myself is: Why do we find it unmanly for us men to shed tears when we are vulnerable or when we are in pain?

The simple explanation is how we were raised to believe that when men shed tears they are weak and less of a man. The sad thing about this narrative is that we never stopped to ask ourselves as to why is it that women find it easier to cry and to articulate their fears.

Once again it all must do with how patriarchy imprisons all of us men and frees women from these prison walls called patriarchy. But there is hope out there when powerful men in powerful positions are not afraid to openly publicly shed tears and remain powerful.