New visa regime will boost SA.

We welcome the relaxed visa regulations that were announced by home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba yesterday, albeit three years too late.

The announcement is in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic stimulus package.

Stricter visa guidelines, which included that foreign nationals and locals travelling with minors in and out of SA must carry documents such as an unabridged birth certificate to prove parental consent for the trip, were introduced in 2015 by the same minister.

Gigaba said at the time the reforms were meant to clampdown on child trafficking - a great initiative - which was, unfortunately, not well thought out as the tourism industry lost billions of rand because of this as tourists decided not to come to SA.

In 2016, Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) stated that 13246 people were refused entry into the country . TBCSA said on average a tourist spends around R13000 a day while visiting SA, meaning that potential revenue of around R7.51bn was lost due to red tape.