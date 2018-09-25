How to survive Soweto Marathon's gruelling second half.

The second half of any marathon is always challenging, whether the route is flat or hilly, you have run 21km and have stressed your body for more than an hour.

The second half of the Soweto Marathon is the toughest 21km you will run in a marathon this side of the equator.

Do not be carried away as you get pumped up while feeding on the energy from the crowd. You need to hold back and conserve your energy.

While most marathons are two laps of 21km, The People's Race is a single but challenging 42km lap, where every kilometre is new territory, you do not have the luxury of knowing the next kilometre and preparing for it.

While you have been going down in the first half in terms of altitude, in the second half you start climbing again. The one thing that adds to the challenging second half of the race is the blistering sun. Temperatures can soar above 25 degrees celsius as early as 9am.

Nothing is as challenging as running a tough route in scorching temperatures.

In the next coming weeks as you prepare for the race, maybe you should consider starting your weekend long runs an hour later, such as starting at 7am instead of 6am, that you can acclimatize to running in the heat. Two weeks before the race, you can shift to doing two long runs starting at midday.