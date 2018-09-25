Here is a self-fulfilling prophecy, SA is on the right path

As SA continues to go through much-needed change, fixing has become a key concept. Most of the country's municipalities seem to be placed under administration.

Could this be the solution to fixing society's only channel of service delivery? Well, reports don't lie. More especially after auditor-general Kimi Makwetu found the rot in a pot. Eighty-seven or roughly 31% of the country's municipalities have been identified as distressed or dysfunctional. No wonder service delivery protests have become the order of the day.

Residents of various municipalities can't take it anymore. If residents run out of confidence in their sole partners of service delivery, then who must they run to?

You can't let communities go down.

A few months ago, the North West province went up in flames. This scene I will not live to forget. Pictures of a burning North West were strewn all over newspapers. Our television screens showed live visuals of the destruction reminiscent of apartheid SA.

Radio and social media painted an informed picture with a host of views, opinions and complaints.

Upon writing this piece, I thought it was only fair that I put myself in the shoes of the many public servants whose responsibility in the various municipalities, bureaucracies, legislature and executive is to serve the people ethically.

Not everyone who works in government is corrupt. As much as not all leaders are corrupt. It has only been a few months in office and the current government has shown signals.