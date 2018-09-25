Here is a self-fulfilling prophecy, SA is on the right path
As SA continues to go through much-needed change, fixing has become a key concept. Most of the country's municipalities seem to be placed under administration.
Could this be the solution to fixing society's only channel of service delivery? Well, reports don't lie. More especially after auditor-general Kimi Makwetu found the rot in a pot. Eighty-seven or roughly 31% of the country's municipalities have been identified as distressed or dysfunctional. No wonder service delivery protests have become the order of the day.
Residents of various municipalities can't take it anymore. If residents run out of confidence in their sole partners of service delivery, then who must they run to?
You can't let communities go down.
A few months ago, the North West province went up in flames. This scene I will not live to forget. Pictures of a burning North West were strewn all over newspapers. Our television screens showed live visuals of the destruction reminiscent of apartheid SA.
Radio and social media painted an informed picture with a host of views, opinions and complaints.
Upon writing this piece, I thought it was only fair that I put myself in the shoes of the many public servants whose responsibility in the various municipalities, bureaucracies, legislature and executive is to serve the people ethically.
Not everyone who works in government is corrupt. As much as not all leaders are corrupt. It has only been a few months in office and the current government has shown signals.
As much as I cannot entirely put my fingers on them, I can truly say these are the first stages of a responsive government. It may be beset by challenges - but here is a self-fulfilling prophecy, SA is on the right path.
The ever-increasing petrol price deals a blow to the citizens.
With this dynamic, what kind of response should the government get from the people of SA, given the fact that this is not the only increasing commodity?
Food has become expensive, along with other items, and this can only translate into the fact that money has become too tight to mention.
Questions have been asked, what is the current leadership doing that the previous wasn't?
A well-known political analyst once told me that a storm doesn't last forever. Informed South Africans should take the lead in educating the layman.
By so saying, the incumbent is not to be blamed for the current problems our country is facing.
It would be foolhardy to even think that anyone in the country's political arena could solve these problems now.
This is the period of national reflection. Hence, there are various commissions of inquiry, hearings and other instituted measures aimed at bringing to book those who looted and undermined state organs.
You are innocent until you are proven guilty. So let's allow the current processes taking place in our country to unfold.
A number of times we speculate and end up with the wrong conclusions on how we understand the current events taking place in South African politics.