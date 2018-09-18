Sending a message of honesty

It was refreshing to hear a president of the country who goes to a Cosatu national congress and does not pretend to speak like he was one of the federation's shop stewards.

Make no mistake, President Cyril Ramaphosa - in his capacity as ANC leader - went to the federation's congress on Monday with a clear intention to win hearts and minds.

He is a politician after all, and there is an important general election coming up in a few months' time. Besides, which ANC leader would not want the more than 1.5million Cosatu members on his side, especially given rumours of a plot to weaken and undermine his authority within his party structures?

But we appreciate the fact that, despite all of this, Ramaphosa did not seek to mislead the federation and the workers in general by feeding them a diet of false promises and misleading information.

Among its many problems, Cosatu went into its national congress anxious over talks that the government is planning to retrench thousands of public sector workers due to the public purse being unable to cope with the rising civil service wage bill.