Speed work can shave huge chunks off your marathon times

I have always thought that doing speed work was for track and middle-distance runners, until I moved from a 3hr 40min to a 3:22 marathon time, thanks to incorporating speed sessions twice a week in my training.

As the days draw closer to the People’s Race, you should at least have done eight weeks of consistent running. The numbers on the scale at the gym should be giving you a bit of a smile on your face and you should be enjoying your running.

You have built a solid base to be able to increase your weekly mileage by not more than 15% of your total weekly volume. Increasing your weekend long runs will also be beneficial.

I had gotten tired of running a comfortable sub-four-hour marathon and knew I could improve my times. Guys closer to their 40s were running sub-three-hour marathons in my club. I decided to start training with this group of fast runners we call Kenyans, not only because they’re fast but they look the part too.

You know, the dark skinned guys with the shiny chiskops, with a frame that would be in danger of being blown away should strong winds come.