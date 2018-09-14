Populist Zuma rubbishes constitutional democracy he and ANC signed up for

Oliver Tambo is said to have had one enduring anxiety during his last few years as ANC president in exile: That decades of operating from outside the country and engaging in the armed struggle would harden the attitudes within the ranks of the liberation movement that, when the time comes, it would misread a significant signal that apartheid South Africa was ready to negotiate.

So, like a visionary that he was, Tambo made sure that the ANC remained ready.

As the conflict reached boiling point towards the end of the 1980s, he was already thinking about how a free South Africa will look like and had set up a constitutional committee in Lusaka to start work on a new constitution for a new republic.

When the signal from apartheid Pretoria finally came via one of his trusted comrades, Thabo Mbeki, Tambo sprang into action.

The ANC president assigned Mbeki and his close friend Jacob Zuma to hold initial talks with the representatives of National Party government.