We need to break cycle of body shaming.

It happens at corporate parties, in social circles, and in the family - skinny, large, short, tall, or somehow different from the 'ideal' others have in mind, leads to body shaming.

It's not just against others, however. Consider what's the thing you like least about yourself. Most likely it's related to your appearance. We are unreasonably hard on ourselves and others in this way.

Knowing the stresses weighing on people today, why do we still have such high expectations? Perhaps two main reasons are that we lack awareness, and that we are 'trained' by the media and society from a young age to criticise ourselves and others.

Advertising and celebrity culture are much to blame. Idolised body forms are daunting, and they are highly exploited in the media. Society thus pressures us to be this or be that. We need to choose to defy these unrealistic notions and help others feel comfortable around us, no matter their physical characteristics.

A world of diversity is much more interesting, valuable and productive than a world of carbon copies.

Let's look at this problem from the inside out through an example.

Mandisa grew up in a home where there was little money, even for food. She begged on the streets for something to eat from a young age. Often, the only time there was happiness at home was when there was food on the table. Her parents could be abusive, but never when there was food.