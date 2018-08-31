It's no surprise that the tragedy of the SS Mendi was not part of our history books

Many South Africans were bemused when British Prime Minister Theresa May, during her visit to our country this week, took time to hand over a church bell to our president.

"What is that bell for?" someone asked.

A friend responded, "It's from the SS Mendi."

The friend persisted, "What is the SS Mendi?"

A part of me was embarrassed that these people - black and in their 40s - didn't know what the SS Mendi was about.

But when I paused to think about it, I realised that I couldn't blame them. The Mendi is one of those very famous but least known stories, if you catch the contradiction.

To put the matter into context let us claw back to the past. With the outbreak of World War 1, the British Crown, which still held sway over this country that was called the Union of South Africa, recruited 23 000 black men to go and serve in Europe between 1916 and 1918, when the war finally ended.

In January 1917, one of the battalions sailed from Cape Town on a ship called the SS Mendi. A month later, the ship arrived in the UK where it offloaded gold bullion to the value of £5m, which was to finance the costly war.