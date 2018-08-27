Technology will help townships come out of dark ages

Township residents should be confident not only in earning their livelihood in their neighbourhoods, but also in making economic progress there.

Although extensive improvements have been made to infrastructure in recent years, especially in road construction, electrification and the emergence of small businesses, these do not provide sufficient employment and income-generating opportunities for the people living in these regions. Something has to give.

Let us recap: The township economy underpinned black business during the dark days of apartheid. There was a plethora of services rendered within that environment.

Lest we forget that the late Dr Nthato Motlana and a group of black investors opened Lesedi Hospital - the first private hospital in Soweto.

The late Marina Maponya, one of our role models in business, was an eminent business woman who, together with her husband, ran a flourishing business in the township.

Myself and a group of doctors built Legae Clinic in Mabopane.

Many black professionals thrived by doing business in the townships, serving the township community.

Following the birth of democracy in 1994, there was a shift into corporate SA and the emergence of black economic empowerment, sadly and regrettably leaving township business to decay.

Now, for the townships to continue to survive, it is important that they become more connected to the global marketplace rather than serve as labour reservoirs. This requires investments in infrastructure such as high-speed internet, transportation and even more shopping malls.

The availability of basic amenities and certain infrastructure such as around-the-clock electricity and drinking water, adequate street lighting, proper drainage, waste recycling, good education and health facilities and good administrative practices are naturally imbibed in the concept of a model township.