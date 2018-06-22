Billy Modise the presidents' man and diplomats' diplomat

To a casual observer, he might have been one of then president Thabo Mbeki's security guards, always within easy reach but performing a task not necessarily discerned by the man in the street.

Having served under Nelson Mandela as an ambassador and under Mbeki as chief of state protocol, Billy Modise was arguably one of SA's most powerful diplomats, a man who knew Mbeki's diary inside out and was intimately involved in the functioning of his office.

"I interacted directly with heads of state whenever they had to meet our president, " he recalls just days after taking retirement.

What he doesn't want to dwell on is how he had to intervene when guests of the president quibbled about seating arrangements. Modise is thin on detail; he is, after all, the diplomats' diplomat, willing only to generalise.

"Some heads of state demanded to choose which country to sit next to and I diplomatically refused ."

It was Modise's job to ensure states represented in SA enjoyed their privileges and immunities. Any issue relating to them had to be reported to him. For instance, police could not arrest diplomats without his approval. He had the ear of the president on this and other sensitive matters.

Modise - ambassador to Canada during the Mandela presidency - had to order the release of an envoy arrested for attempted rape after the ambassador from the foreign country called him to complain. "I immediately called the police station, instructing the officers to release him right away and send me a report of what had happened.