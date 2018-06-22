Belt-wielding warrior shows tough love is still needed to straighten up unruly kids

Visiting a friend in Alexandra at the weekend, I witnessed a scene that not only startled me but also took me back to my childhood.

Around 1pm, having parked the car a distance away from my friend's house, I saw a group of children walking down the street, passing a Black Label quart from one to the next, and shouting obscenities.

The eldest among these children must have been 14. I had to slow down, and look around to see if this was not, perhaps, some crazy theatrical presentation in commemoration of June 16.

Some grown-ups passing by also paused, shook their heads and walked on. Suddenly there appeared a middle-aged man from one of the yards. He grabbed one of the kids by the wrist and shouted at him, "Aren't you Skipper's son? Does your father know you drink alcohol and behave like a piece of ...?"

He removed his belt and let it do the talking. Stunned, the other inebriated children scattered.

Having delivered some stinging blows with his belt, and still gripping the kid by his wrist, the man looked around. Possibly to assure onlookers that he was not some sociopath, he said, "I know this child's father. Now I am taking him home, so his parents can see him."

An elderly woman congratulated the belt-wielding warrior, saying, "Thank you, my child. It's about time these kids were taught a lesson."