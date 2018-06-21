Economic recovery hinges on public-private partnership

Recent economic indicators suggest that the economy is in dire straits; but I would argue that SA is already on the path to recovery. It is not surprising that after a decade of maladministration we are still feeling the effects of disinvestment, debt and slow growth.

In the short time that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been in power, he has made significant progress in rooting out corruption and improving efficiency in government. As a result, there has been an improvement in investor sentiment and consumer confidence is slowly ticking up.

The recent depreciation of the rand and shocking growth figures are a significant setback, but they also show how important it is for government and business to grasp the nettle and make the choices that will determine the scale and pace of recovery.

Part of this recovery will require the government to follow the Telkom example and draw private investment into state-owned entities (SOEs).

There is already discussion under way around the potential for the involvement of private equity in the restructuring of Eskom, but this should also seriously be considered for other poorly performing SOEs such as Transnet and SA Airways.

The right kind of public-private partnership will provide a much-needed capital injection into these businesses as well as create momentum to ensure that they become commercially viable engines of growth and development.