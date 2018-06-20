Africa's silence over migrant deaths is nauseating

Every African should feel his or her blood boiling every time images of Africans being sold into slavery for a few hundred dollars in Libya are beamed all over the world.

If not that, it is the bodies of Africans being fished from the sea after drowning when they tried to escape to Europe in rickety boats.

Then you see images of Africans in things that look like concentration camps somewhere on the margins of Israeli society and hear threats by Benjamin Netanyahu to deport the asylum seekers back to Africa. Netanyahu describes the migrants in a tone that suggests they are considered as vermin. Rumours were making the rounds that some African countries were willing to receive financial inducement from Israel to receive expelled migrants.

More reports are circulating about the slave-like conditions African economic migrants find themselves in, in the oil-rich Arab countries. The reports suggest that some African migrants in these countries endure beatings, overwork, little or no payment from employers and severely restricted movements.

In the past few weeks, we have seen 629 Africans stranded at sea on board a ship called Aquarius because Italy and Malta were refusing the ship permission to dock. Among the migrants on the ship were pregnant women and minors. The new socialist government of Spain took pity on the stranded migrants and invited the Aquarius to dock in Valencia.