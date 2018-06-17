Youthful energy needed to fix basic education in SA

Every year for the past 42 years, SA pauses to celebrate the heroic deeds of the youth of 1976.

In many ways their struggle is still real if we look at our education system today.

Collapsing infrastructure and an education policy that is so far resulting in low levels of illiteracy and numeracy are not a good sign.

Add to this the poor leadership in education and you are left feeling that we are failing the youth of 1976 who laid down their lives for an education system that could serve the people and prepare them for a better future.

That we're sitting 80% of our schools lacking educational basics such as libraries and laboratories point to an urgent need to fire the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga and replace her with a young and vibrant leader who can fix what is so obviously broken in the system.

There is clearly a failure to meet basic standards such as high-level educator reskilling programmes, a reinvigoration of the curriculum, as well as the fast-tracking of infrastructure development for schools.

This is despite the highest allocation in our national budget - clearly it not money that is the issue but poor leadership, and a lack of agility and fresh ideas.

Higher education and training on the other hand is in good hands. Between the competent Naledi Pandor and the youthful Buti Manamela one can rest easy as we go into a higher gear of decolonisation of higher education as well as increased access to those who would never have dreamt of higher education.

But they must not be left to their own devices given how long they took to implement free education.