Society needs to make violence really ugly - with consequences

"Inequality between women and men is associated with violence. Inequality is deeply entrenched in our history. Even though we have a great constitution with respect to the right to equality before the law, we are some distance from a society that loves egalitarianism in our everyday life, in our families, in our interactions with each other, and in our psyche.

"It seems that Manana is one public example of someone who has not had a change in mindset.

"He seems to be a man who does not abhor violence against women. He seems to take pleasure in controlling and abusing others, although he used to mouth speeches about women abuse. There are also personal things, psychological variables, that predispose some individuals towards abuse of others.

"These variables could be anything from witnessing abuse in one's early life, harsh parenting, issues of self-esteem, a sense of entitlement, or emotional dysregulation, a feeling that one can get away with it, lack of impulse control, and preference for dominance status in relating to the world."

I went on to ask whether there is something inherently wrong in being called isitabane. "Calling another person stabane is not something that should be encouraged. It is meant to offend. Unless the person is a very close friend or lover, and you have an understanding that such a word is acceptable between the two of you, calling someone stabane, moffie, gay or lesbo can be offensive.

"That said, getting violent against a person who calls you stabane is also horrible. Some men really feel threatened when called stabane. When their sense of manliness is already fragile, they strike out. Manana appears to be characterised by a fragile masculinity.