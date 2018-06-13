Duo gets refund for overvalued truck

Lungile Makhanya and Zenzo Sibanda were happy partners on Friday when 4 Ton Truck Centre finally refunded their money.

The two friends met six years ago and discovered that they had a common business interest.

They started saving money towards buying a truck they would use to distribute soft drinks around the country, Sibanda said.

In March this year they secured a contract with Shoreline, a beverage company dedicated to building brands in the non-alcoholic beverage market.

They then started looking for a truck, which they eventually found at 4 Ton Truck Centre in Boksburg on the East Rand.