ANC's old guard in office should retire on time and give youth the chance to lead

In South Africa, the battles for socioeconomic development are spearheaded by young people across the country.

Most young people, however, are unemployed - hence they are always part of service delivery protests.

This calls for people of South Africa to make an honest self-introspection and encourage their leaders to retire or resign from office at the age of 60.

This call is informed by the fact that the world is becoming younger and our government needs active, vibrant young people who will work tirelessly to deliver services.

It is in this historic context that young people have demonstrated capacity to fight and implement decisions without fear or favour.

South Africa has a great potential to realise economic freedom in our lifetime, but the challenge is that we have old men and women who are in positions of leadership.

What do we expect from them because they have aged and are not energetic anymore? They should know when it is the time to retire and move on with their lives.

The primary lesson that leaders can learn is honest self-reflection that their time is up. They must give way for young blood.