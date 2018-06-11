Dealer dodges repairs after shock damages

When Connie Mmola took in her car for its first service she never thought she would have to deal with attorneys and the media to get it back in the condition in which she took it in.

Mmola, 40, of Lenyenye in Tzaneen, said her car had clocked 30000km and was due for its first service when she took it in to Hyundai Magic Motors on February 26.

The mother of four said the dealer phoned, later that day, to tell her that her car was involved in a minor accident and he wanted to take it for repairs.

She insisted on seeing the damage before she could approve the repairs, Mmola said.

To her shock, she discovered that it was a huge damage and they could not explain how it happened and had no police report to support their story.

"I insisted on getting it back without panelbeating stories and Madelein Venter promised to get a replacement and even said that I might need to top up with some few thousands on a brand new car," Mmola said.

She said she had not budgeted for a top-up or trade-in as she brought the car for a service "which I will enjoy until the car clocks 100000km".

To assist in getting a replacement car, Mmola called the dealer where she had bought her car in Groblersdal, Limpopo, and was told they had a demo for R429000, different colour but same features as her damaged car.