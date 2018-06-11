A grand Moët gala, sans Bonang, Somizi

So when Madi was told about the champagne brand Moët Grand Day that was apparently being celebrated around the world, she was beyond chuffed.

Not only is Moet the height of sophistication in some circles, she thought that when she arrived at the Taboo nightclub where there was a Moët celebration, she would find the likes of Bonang and Somizi, as it is no secret that they love their bubbly.

No such luck. Instead, Madi was treated to the likes of Blue Mbombo, who probably pronounces Moët as "Moot", as in, the court. Sigh!

She looked beautiful though, Madi must say, albeit being a tad overdressed.

Honey, Madi knows that you love nothing more than a train on a gown but a club was probably not the best place to wear that dress.