A grand Moët gala, sans Bonang, Somizi
So when Madi was told about the champagne brand Moët Grand Day that was apparently being celebrated around the world, she was beyond chuffed.
Not only is Moet the height of sophistication in some circles, she thought that when she arrived at the Taboo nightclub where there was a Moët celebration, she would find the likes of Bonang and Somizi, as it is no secret that they love their bubbly.
No such luck. Instead, Madi was treated to the likes of Blue Mbombo, who probably pronounces Moët as "Moot", as in, the court. Sigh!
She looked beautiful though, Madi must say, albeit being a tad overdressed.
Honey, Madi knows that you love nothing more than a train on a gown but a club was probably not the best place to wear that dress.
She almost looked like a distant Meghan Markle relative who was not invited to the wedding and popped into Taboo to drown her sorrows.
Plus, honey, what was up with that hair?
Cutie pie Shane Eagle took to the stage and of course the ladies lost their marbles. The boy is adorable, Madi will give him that. He looks like he should be on a Purity ad.
His is the "looks overshadowing talent" syndrome, as Madi does not find his performances amazing. Work on that craft, dear Shane. Good looks fade, just ask Ntando.
Bathong, was that Boity that Madi caught a glimpse of as she was leaving?
Madi certainly hopes not, as the person Madi saw was gyrating all over the place like she was about to drop and pick up dollars.
It cannot be you Boity baby girl.