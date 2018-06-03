Crude red tape fails to derail tour of enlightenment in North West town

However, late-breaking stories in the media showed us that by that Thursday, the North West, which had started burning a few weeks earlier, was still not entirely stable. The citizenry, who had driven then premier Supra Mahumapelo underground, were not done burning things down.

It was therefore decided to cancel our Mahikeng leg of the tour. But the minute we communicated the cancellation on social media, it seemed as if our followers would come to Johannesburg and grab us bodily and drag us screaming and shouting to the venue. It therefore was with trepidation that we drove to Mahikeng.

On some streets there were charred remains of things that had clearly been torched a few days earlier, but we arrived at the Protea Hotel safely. For a few minutes it looked as though we would be addressing an empty conference hall.

But three minutes before the appointed time, people dressed formally, clearly well-to-do professionals, flooded in.

The talks began, followed by incisive questions from the floor and, of course, book signings. It was clear these people had been hungry for this interaction with their favourite authors for a while.

It was not lost on one book-lover that one of Mhlongo's books is called Dog Eat Dog.

"The title resonates with our lovely province of North West," she said.

We spent the night in Vryburg, also in North West, as we were due to address local school children the following day. But that was not to happen. The pre-arranged venue, administered by the municipality, was suddenly not available.

We thought we would make up for that with a much bigger event given to the community at large, at a venue we had secured for the afternoon, also administered by the municipality.