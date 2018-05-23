The acceptance of aggression in men has far reaching outcomes

Twenty-nine boys are allegedly raped by their coach and society is not outraged.

But should I be surprised at all?

We have institutionalised men-against-men violence, and this includes our attitude towards men or boys being raped.

Society gives men a badge of honour for being violent. We drive recklessly and we are praised because "this is how boys are".

As men, we have institutionalised self destruction. An example is the violence that seems part and parcel of some soccer matches.

We seem to have normalised this form of violence and accept it without so much as voicing our objections to it.

If you visit morgues, the majority of corpses there are of men killed by other men for some of the flimsiest reasons, hence our murder rate figures are so high.

Road rage is one example of where men attack and even kill each other for something that could have been resolved through patience and tolerance.

It is very rare to come across road rage incidents where women are involved, and chances of it ending up in violence or even death are very slim.

We raise men to be strong and to learn to fight for what is theirs. We never raise them the same way we raise girls - to be nurturing, tolerant and compassionate.