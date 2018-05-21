Supra, Hlaudi cut from the same cloth of narcissism

What do Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Supra Mahumapelo have in common? Simple, they are illeists - people with the tendency of speaking about themselves in the third person.

The former SABC chief operating officer once said: "People are talking about this wonderful person called Hlaudi - even around the world they talk about Hlaudi . everywhere I go, people support Hlaudi."

During a recent interview with City Press, North West premier Mahumapelo rejected the call by residents and his political opponents to step down.

"But why are people resonating well with Mahumapelo when he goes to the villages? Why is it a small group of ANC members that say they do not want him," he asked, speaking about himself in the third person.