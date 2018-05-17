Robots can’t replace human love, laughter and touch.

What do we stand to gain in a world where our very humanness is out of date?

Thabiso MahlapeAnyone who has ever tried watching movies with me knows that I will not watch anything futuristic, or science fictional. Those kinds of things just don’t interest me. I want to watch drama, comedy and romance, basically anything whose focus is intrinsically human.

So, I have been quite hesitant to get involved in the excitement at the advancement of artificial intelligence; basically the imitation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. There’s nothing about robots and the likes that excite me, the possibility of machines taking over, especially in some industries, where they would make the human force redundant.

Sure, there are some elements that are quite enjoyable now as things stand, like GPS, even though I would much rather have someone tell me to take the third left instead of in 300 metres turn right as though my naked eye knows what a metre is. And some of these things you get at adult shops are quite innovative and fun. The foundation of many a household rests on these innovations.