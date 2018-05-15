Violence against anybody, not only a woman, is cowardice

Umuntu wesifazane akashawa (you must never beat up a woman).

I have so much negation to this statement. It can't just be that! The problem is the beating up of others to begin with, before it even gets to the gender of the victim.

We are forgetting that our society has been encouraging and rewarding the boy child with a lightning-quick backhand slap. We have installed the "fight club" culture as the ultimate reinforcement of masculinity for the boys we raise.

You must never beat up a woman. This has been the advice given to black men throughout their lives. This is how our community has styled our education and solution to gender violence. From a young age, our brothers were harshly reprimanded for laying a hand on us girls.

They were even punished for doing that, and reminded that they were our protectors. But they were also taught to retaliate against boys. The propagation of violent men.

Umuntu wesifazane akashawa! This is how our elders mediate domestic violence between young couples - sit the man down and remind him how much of a disgrace it is to beat up his wife.