Why Maimane should quit
When Lindiwe Mazibuko quit the DA for academia in 2014‚ many people were stunned that a talented‚ formidable young leader had decided to walk away from politics at a time when her career could have switched into high gear.
She had been the DA’s parliamentary leader and distinguished herself as an impressive and fearless politician who was able to hold her own against experienced leaders‚ including former president Jacob Zuma.
For years‚ she had refused to cow to bullies in the ANC who had tried to demean her. For some reason‚ however‚ she decided to throw in the towel after a fallout with the DA elite.
Mazibuko walked away with her dignity intact. It is unclear whether the same would be said for DA leader Mmusi Maimane after the power barons in his party are done with him.
-For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select.