When the Sunday press reported that Mmusi Maimane was facing a backlash from his party for claiming on Freedom Day that white people remain privileged in South Africa‚ I smelled spin.

After all‚ Freedom Day was also the day on which Maimane claimed that some refer to him as a “mini-Mandela”‚ a statement that prompted the whole country to picture a homunculus version of Maimane frantically humping the leg of greatness.

The DA‚ I thought‚ would be anxious to delete that image from the public consciousness‚ and a hastily arranged fight against shadowy racists within the party – a small minority the DA doesn’t want anyway – would be the perfect distraction.