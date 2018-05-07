Our clearly talented and dearly departed
Madi attended Akhumzi Jezile's funeral at the weekend. Wow. It was absolutely gut-wrenching.
Madi prays that his beautiful soul rests in peace.
But, can we discuss how amazing Kelly Khumalo's voice is for 10 marks? She gave a beautiful rendition at the funeral and Madi's jaw dropped to the floor, and Madi had goose bumps that required eczema ointment.
She is one of the most vocally gifted artists we have in South Africa, hands down.
Madi will be watching the entertainment industry folk like a hawk.
She seriously hopes that the big hoopla that everyone made about Akhumzi can also be made about the amazingly talented Thobani Mseleni.
That guy deserves our respect, and I hope that we will all make our way to Eastern Cape this weekend and pay our final respects.
Madi also made her way to some rather insipid event featuring DJ Zinhle and Lady Zamar at Taboo. Geez, let's just say Madi was bored stiff.
Lady Zamar is not exactly vocally gifted, hence she chose the genre of music that doesn't require any belting out. Let's face it, she's never heard of a stylist either, so Madi just stood there twiddling her thumbs.
DJ Zinhle is good, Madi will give her that. Madi wishes she would take it up a notch in the personality department. Let's face it, baby girl is dryer than ostrich biltong. She looks like the type that would discuss the curtain sale at Sheet Street during pillow talk.
Cassper Nyovest was in the crowd, wearing his usual track top. Madi is so sick of the track tops, abuti Cassper.
Why did you spend all those hours in the gym only to cover it all up like that?
On the flip side, the beard makes you look so yummy.