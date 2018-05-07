Our clearly talented and dearly departed

Madi attended Akhumzi Jezile's funeral at the weekend. Wow. It was absolutely gut-wrenching.

Madi prays that his beautiful soul rests in peace.

But, can we discuss how amazing Kelly Khumalo's voice is for 10 marks? She gave a beautiful rendition at the funeral and Madi's jaw dropped to the floor, and Madi had goose bumps that required eczema ointment.

She is one of the most vocally gifted artists we have in South Africa, hands down.

Madi will be watching the entertainment industry folk like a hawk.

She seriously hopes that the big hoopla that everyone made about Akhumzi can also be made about the amazingly talented Thobani Mseleni.

That guy deserves our respect, and I hope that we will all make our way to Eastern Cape this weekend and pay our final respects.