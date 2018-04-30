Workers face crunch as automotive industry robotises

South Africa is reviewing its Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP). There are challenges facing this process.

In 1995 the Motor Industry Development Programme (MIDP) replaced the pre-1994 automotive local content programmes. The APDP, whose tenure ends in 2020, was adopted in 2013 to replace the MIDP.

Successive automotive export manuals show that automotive production is South Africa's largest manufacturing sector. Statistics for 2017 have yet to be publicly confirmed through the release of the 2018 automotive export manual.

In 2016, vehicle and components production accounted for 33% of South Africa's manufacturing output. The industry alone contributed 7.4% to GDP. Its exports accounted for R171.1-billion, representing 15.6% of total exports.

Concerns regarding automotive policy review are so far those expressed publicly by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that make up the vehicle assembly sector. The OEMs are wholly foreign-owned.