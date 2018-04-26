Choctails perfect to lift spirits in winter

South Africa's pre-eminent chocolatier, Richard von Geusau, once described combining chocolate with the country's best brandies as "an awakening".

Not quite an understatement for anyone who has tried this decadent combination and had the pleasure of experiencing the sensation of chocolate melting in the sip of a fine brandy in the mouth.

This is the result of brandy's high alcohol content cutting through the richness and sweetness of the chocolate, underlining the natural compatibility of chocolate and the spirit.

Sweet, creamy milk chocolate is often best with a delicate, smooth potstill brandy,

especially one with vanilla overtones, while dark chocolate can be matched with a more robust, mature brandy, according to the Brandy Foundation.