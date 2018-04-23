Prove it's your real birthday on invite
So, one of Maditaba's pet peeves is certain celebrities who claim to celebrate their birthdays at certain places and have the establishment put up promotional posters about it.
Madi never really knows if it's a ploy to generate publicity for the place, while the celebs are paid to stand there and lie about their birthdays. Madi wants proof in the form of IDs or driver's licences to be on her invite next time.
She cannot be gallivanting to clubs under false pretences.
Anyway, this past weekend Madi got dragged to Taboo nightclub by an overzealous friend because it was supposedly David Kau and Ms Cosmo's birthdays.
Wow, Madi had not seen Bra David in a while, and she must say that she was shocked to see him without one of his ridiculous bucket hats on.
However, she must say that the alleged birthday boy looked quite good.
I mean, he must be on the other side of 50 surely, but he could easily pass for a mature-looking 30-year-old. If it was indeed your birthday abuti, Madi has only one birthday wish for you: Learn to be funny.
Ms Cosmo looked great too. And yes, her famous camel toe was left at home for once, dankie tog.
Bathong, two of Bonang's rivals were under one roof, DJ Zinhle and Euphonik.
Queen B must "thokoza" to her ancestors that her invite got lost in the mail.
A quick word of advice to abuti Euphonik: the small sized T-shirts are not cute, love. Try size large.
Gosh, DJ Zinhle has fallen back into the couldn't-care-less mode of dress. Madi has seen her looking frumpy on more than one occasion.
Sweetie, you aren't breastfeeding anymore, surely, so throw the loose-fitting shirts in the bin now, please!