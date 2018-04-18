Smashing the glass ceiling

The appointment of economist Trudi Makhaya as President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic advisor marks a break with tradition in a number of positive ways.

Firstly it smashes the glass ceiling as far as economic policy formulation - for years an almost exclusive domain of males - is concerned as Makhaya is the first black woman to hold the position.

The appointment is not merely symbolic, she is likely to bring to the job new dimensions that were largely neglected by her male predecessors. However, the symbolism is also important as the move sends out a positive message to young women - especially from disadvantaged backgrounds such as that of Hammanskraal-raised Makhaya - that policy-making and economics are not a preserve of men.

Her appointment to the post also breaks with the tradition in the sense that she is not drawn from within the ranks of the governing ANC. She is also not known as a left-leaning economist who favours heavy state interference in the economy. She is widely seen as a mainstream economist with conventional views on how to stimulate economic growth and development.