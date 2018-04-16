Mama, you were the best. Rest in peace

Madi has a heavy heart this week. She still can't believe that we buried Mama Winnie at the weekend.

Being the hardcore fan she was of Mama Winnie's, Madi painstakingly attended all the proceedings for the funeral, starting with the everyday gatherings outside her home. Madi was there except she couldn't join in the toyi-toying and singing of Struggle songs because her killer heels wouldn't allow it.

But Madi would like to dedicate this column today to her role model, Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

By role model, Madi does not mean the recently acquired honour that a lot of people have bestowed on Mama since her passing.

Madi has been a fan for years and genuinely believed that the woman should have been president at some point.

But can we talk a bit about how uncouth some people were as to try and bring up all sorts of rubbish about her after her death?

Seriously, who does that?

Guys, death is an uninvited guest.