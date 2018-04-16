Mama, you were the best. Rest in peace
Madi has a heavy heart this week. She still can't believe that we buried Mama Winnie at the weekend.
Being the hardcore fan she was of Mama Winnie's, Madi painstakingly attended all the proceedings for the funeral, starting with the everyday gatherings outside her home. Madi was there except she couldn't join in the toyi-toying and singing of Struggle songs because her killer heels wouldn't allow it.
But Madi would like to dedicate this column today to her role model, Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
By role model, Madi does not mean the recently acquired honour that a lot of people have bestowed on Mama since her passing.
Madi has been a fan for years and genuinely believed that the woman should have been president at some point.
But can we talk a bit about how uncouth some people were as to try and bring up all sorts of rubbish about her after her death?
Seriously, who does that?
Guys, death is an uninvited guest.
It was the most disgusting thing Madi has ever seen done on the political landscape.
This woman was an icon. Let's give her the credit she deserves and allow her to rest in peace.
Still wallowing from heartbreak, Madi stumbled upon some random invite to a Skyy Vodka do in Sandton, held at the Taboo nightclub, much to her irritation.
Do you have a clue how many plastic weaves literally stepped on Madi's toes at that place?
Anyway, Madi did not stay long. But she was there and encountered Ayanda MVP, who looked stunning.
Her hair was on point. Her outfit was chic too. For the first time she did not look like she fell into a dirty laundry basket.
Keep it up girl. Absolutely stunning.