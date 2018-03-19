Real or imagined, Nciza does not look her age

Maditaba does not care if she receives tons of hate mail for what she's about to say, but her jaw dropped to the floor recently when she heard someone say that it was Nhlanhla Nciza's birthday last week, and that she was turning 40!

Forty? Really?

Madi seriously needs to start moisturising, because she honestly would have thought Nciza was older. There's just something about her demeanour that registers her as an aunt who would be the go-to person for the recipe for a mean traditional wedding brew.

Madi thought that Nciza went to school with Mercy Phakela.

Yoh, girl, please inject some youthfulness into your personality, pronto. Befriend Sophie Ndaba, she's a fossil but has an endearing youthfulness about her.