More to our beloved African names than just a label

We need to talk about names, our names, African names.

Even people with a cursory understanding of the global African experience under slavery and colonialism know how even the right to one's name was not always guaranteed for black people.

Africans snatched from this continent and sold as cargo in the trans-Atlantic slave trade would, on reaching the other side, lose not only their rights to their culture and language - but would be banned from calling themselves by their birth names.

Who can forget that scene in Alex Haley's Roots where the protagonist, Kunta Kinte, is whipped to near death for refusing to accept his slave name, Toby, and for insisting on being called Kunta Kinte? For his capturers it was important that he accepted the new name as it symbolised acceptance of his fate as the property of someone else.

Back on the African continent, in colonised societies, conquered people were also forced to take up European names - and sometimes surnames - as their rulers sought to erase their pre-colonial identities.

This is why the African liberation struggle often went hand in hand with the drive to decolonise people's names.

In our case, there is generally a difference in the names of people born before 1990 and those born afterwards. Most of us born before the collapse of apartheid have at least two names - one African and the other European.

But you hardly find this among the so-called born-frees.